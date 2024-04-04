Turkmenistan advances to full digitalization in transit freight

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan is working to coordinate the TIR-EPD electronic preliminary information system for customs authorities with the eTIR international system, which ensures the secure exchange of data related to the international transit of goods, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen customs service, with this decision, the customs clearance of goods at the borders of Turkmenistan will be fully automated.

TIR-EPD, which operates at all border customs posts of the country, including 'Altyn Asyr', 'Artyk', Serakhs', 'Serkhetabat', 'Imamnazar', 'Farap', 'Dashoguzavtoellary', and 'Garabogaz', helps to simplify and accelerate international transportation, allowing you to send preliminary information about the cargo being delivered to all national customs systems along the transportation route in full compliance with their national requirements.

The TIR-EPD system provides online preliminary information on goods and vehicles sent to Turkmenistan and transiting through its territory, as well as similar information sent to the customs authorities of the member countries of the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention).

This ensures the reliability of international supply chains and the unhindered delivery of Turkmen goods to the countries participating in the convention.

Meanwhile, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has successfully implemented the 1st stage of digitalization, including the electronic declaration of the UNCTAD Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), and is effectively working on the 2nd stage, the development of a 'Single Window' for export-import operations.

The proposals developed by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for the implementation of the third stage of digitalization of customs authorities in Turkmenistan were considered at a recent meeting of representatives of the customs service and UNCTAD.

