Turkmenistan discusses dev't of financial partnership with German Deutsche Bank

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan discussed the development of financial cooperation with German Deutsche Bank AG, Trend reports.

Citing the official insider, Consul of Turkmenistan in Germany Murad Ozbekbayev met with the bank's regional office for Northern and Eastern Europe CEO Joerg Bongartz to discuss these issues.

As part of the conversation, the participants reviewed the current state of financial and banking cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany. Joerg Bongartz provided an update on the many seminars and trainings that the German bank has organized for the Turkmen banking industry over the past few years.They emphasized Deutsche Bank's long-term and successful partnership with Turkmenistan's financial institutions, which advances the nation's financial industry and fortifies international economic links.

The parties also exchanged views and discussed the possibilities of organizing joint trade and economic events, including potential meetings and exhibitions, in Frankfurt am Main.

Deutsche Bank AG is Germany's largest financial conglomerate in terms of the number of employees and the amount of assets, with the board located in Frankfurt am Main. The representative office of Deutsche Bank AG has been operating in Ashgabat city, the capital of Turkmenistan, since 1997.