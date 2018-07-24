Three Tajik banks to receive $100M loan from Uzbekistan

24 July 2018 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Uzbekistan will allocate a loan of $100 million for the development of the business of three Tajik banks, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported, referring to Avesta news agency.

The funds will be distributed between his credit institution "Orienbank" and the "Eskhata" Bank, the Chairman of "Amonatbonk" Rukhullo Khakimzoda said.

They will receive the loan at 8% per annum if the loan is given for the period of one year, and at 9% per annum if the loan repayment period is from 1 to 3 years.

Entrepreneurs should use these funds for the import of goods from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan and their subsequent sale.

As of today, 12 Tajik companies have expressed interest in loans in the total amount of $19.9 million, their applications will be considered by credit organizations in the near future.

It was reported earlier that, the German bank Deutsche Bank AG intends to allocate 500 million euros to the National Bank of Uzbekistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to manufacture textile products under Zara, Nike, Adidas brands
Economy news 17:20
Uzbekistan increases taxes on certain non-ferrous, precious metals
Economy news 16:56
Russian automaker exploring ways to increase presence in Uzbek auto market (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:28
Uzbekistan leading among CIS countries by LADA car sales growth (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:48
Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to boost delimitation of border
Kyrgyzstan 14:33
German bank to allocate $500M to Uzbekistan for investment projects
Economy news 13:32
Latest
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs holding one-on-one meeting in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 17:54
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 25
Economy news 17:53
KazTransOil reduces oil transportation by 1.3%
Oil&Gas 17:52
Israel shoots down Syrian warplane as Golan frontier heats up
Israel 17:52
No date set for conclusion of Iran-EU talks over JCPOA
Nuclear Program 17:48
Baku hosts meeting with NATO military education experts
Politics 17:33
Azerbaijan starts exporting honey to UK
Economy news 17:27
SOCAR increases gas supplies to Ukraine several times
Oil&Gas 17:25
Uzbekistan to manufacture textile products under Zara, Nike, Adidas brands
Economy news 17:20