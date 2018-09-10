UK appoints new envoy to Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

UK has appointed Timothy (Tim) Torlot as the country’s new ambassador to Uzbekistan, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a message Sept. 10.

“Mr Tim Torlot has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan in succession to Mr Chris Allan who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment,” reads the message. “Mr Torlot will take up his appointment in summer 2019.”

Since 2016, Tim Torlot has been working in the Arabian Peninsula and Iran Department of the FCO.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news