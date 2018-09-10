UK appoints new envoy to Uzbekistan

10 September 2018 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

UK has appointed Timothy (Tim) Torlot as the country’s new ambassador to Uzbekistan, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a message Sept. 10.

“Mr Tim Torlot has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan in succession to Mr Chris Allan who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment,” reads the message. “Mr Torlot will take up his appointment in summer 2019.”

Since 2016, Tim Torlot has been working in the Arabian Peninsula and Iran Department of the FCO.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek insurance companies increase value of collected insurance premiums
Economy news 20:57
Assets of Uzbek commercial banks increase
Economy news 20:57
Kazakh bank establishes subsidiary in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:06
Iran intending to import vehicles from Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 16:24
New bus routes to connect cities of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan
Uzbekistan 15:19
Uzbekistan to finance cotton harvesting
Uzbekistan 14:18
Latest
Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan reveals production volumes
Oil&Gas 20:58
WB: Azerbaijani banks need to increase capitalization
Economy news 20:57
Uzbek insurance companies increase value of collected insurance premiums
Economy news 20:57
Assets of Uzbek commercial banks increase
Economy news 20:57
Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Chinese economic conference
Kyrgyzstan 20:57
Expert: Pashinyan must consider region's realities before it is too late
Politics 20:36
Servers of popular social networks may be transferred to Azerbaijan
ICT 20:21
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 10
Business 20:18
KazMunayGas discloses volumes of hydrocarbon raw materials production
Oil&Gas 20:16