A patient with a coronavirus died in Bukhara region

A 35-year-old woman, living in Gijduvan district, D.Sh. was placed in the intensive care unit of the Bukhara Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital on suspicion of coronavirus infection on 1 July 2020, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

She was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, acute respiratory failure of 3 degrees, obesity of 2 degrees.

Despite surgical resuscitation procedures performed by doctors in accordance with standards, the patient died of acute respiratory and heart failure.