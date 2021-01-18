Uzbekistan to introduce voluntary accreditation for medical organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan will introduce a mechanism for voluntary accreditation of medical organizations starting from January 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan is considered the authorized state body for the accreditation of medical organizations and certification of health experts.

The resolution approved the Administrative Regulations for the provision of public services for the voluntary accreditation of medical organizations.

According to the Regulation, the stages of accreditation of medical organizations consist of self-assessment and entry of the assessment results into the information system for managing the quality of medical services, comprehensive on-site assessment, and inspection control.

In addition, to pass accreditation, medical organizations submit an application to the accrediting body through Public Service Centers and a unified portal of interactive public services (UPIPS).

The application must be accompanied by a receipt for payment of the fee in two times the amount of basic calculated value (446,000 soums - $42.54).

When deciding to issue an accreditation certificate, medical organizations are awarded the following degrees, depending on their compliance with accreditation standards:

the second degree of accreditation - if standards are met at least 75 percent;

the first degree of accreditation - if standards are met at least 85 percent;

the highest degree of accreditation - if standards are met at least 95 percent.

Also, according to the decree, an information system for managing the quality of medical services will be developed by January 1, 2022.

