Uzbekistan to start preparation for mass vaccination against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Preparation of medical specialists for mass vaccination from coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan will start from February 1, Trend reports referring to the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health in Uzbekistan.

According to the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health, seminars and trainings will be organized for medical specialists, in order to improve the qualifications of personnel in preparing the population for vaccination against COVID-19.

At the moment, the lists of medical personnel who will be involved in vaccination have already been drawn up. In addition, measures and procedures for the implementation of mass vaccination were prepared.

In addition, it is reported that all events will be organized jointly with foreign experts from Russia and China.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare Service of Uzbekistan, Nurmat Otabekov, said that Uzbekistan would start inoculating the population with the Pfizer / Biotech vaccine in April or May.

According to the daily statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan as of January 28 of this year amounted to 78,556 people, of which 98 percent (77,047 patients) recovered and returned to their families. Currently, 888 patients are being treated in medical institutions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva