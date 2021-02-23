Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss state, prospects of multifaceted relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan the state and prospects of the Uzbek-Afghan multifaceted relations, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On February 23, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who arrived in Kabul on a working visit, was received by the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani.

The minister conveyed the message of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the President Ghani.

The parties noted the current high level of bilateral cooperation and emphasized their mutual commitment to further deepening close cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani expressed sincere gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the all-round support in ensuring peace and stability in Afghan soil, and restoring the country's economy.

Also, the importance of inter-Afghan political negotiations for establishing long-term peace and ensuring security in the country was emphasized.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar.

The parties discussed topical issues of Uzbek-Afghan constructive cooperation, including interaction in the areas of politics, security, trade, investment and others.

