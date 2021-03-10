Uzbekistan to purchase Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to purchase more than a million doses of the joint development of ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 COVID-19 vaccine from China, the Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov said, Trend reports citing China News Agency.

According to the minister, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials in Uzbekistan began in December last year and more than 7,000 volunteers have been vaccinated so far.

The minister also noted that the trials have shown good results - most of the volunteers who received the vaccine did not have any side effects.

“Only a few patients had allergic reactions and fever. All these symptoms were brought under control, and within three to four days all vaccinated people felt fine, returning to normal life,” Abdurakhmonov said.

In addition, the minister indicated that Uzbekistan has now reached an agreement with the Chinese side to purchase more than one million doses of vaccines.

“After the delivery of these vaccines to Uzbekistan, presumably in mid-March, we intend to start mass vaccination of the country's population,” he said.

Abdurakhmonov stressed that Uzbek scientists and specialists worked side by side with Chinese colleagues in the fight against coronavirus, which gave a great impetus to the accelerated development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and China in various scientific fields, including medicine.

"Currently, the Chinese vaccine has received a license in Uzbekistan, and measures are being taken for its mass production in Uzbekistan," he said.

