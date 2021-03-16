Uzbekistan developing interaction with Eurasian Economic Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

The Upper House of the Parliament of Uzbekistan approved a roadmap for the development of interaction with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Trend reports with reference to EEC.

This became known following the results of negotiations between the First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov with the Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev.

Kudratov said that a number of issues have been raised from the point of view of harmonization of legislation, including customs tariff and non-tariff regulation meaning industry, transport, as well as issues of standards and technical regulation.

According to him, a special unit was created in the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan two weeks ago, which will deal with issues of cooperation with the Union.

In turn, Andrey Slepnev stressed the importance of the ongoing negotiation work of Uzbekistan on accession to the WTO (World Trade Organization).

“Building legislation in accordance with the rules of the Union could help bring regulation to the norms adopted in the organization. In addition, the incorporation of Eurasian standards would inevitably promote an increase in mutual trade,” he said.

The EEC Minister for Trade also stressed that there is a number of projects that may be of interest to Uzbekistan, such as the Agroexpress project, which allows minimizing costs and speeding up the delivery of chilled and frozen products.

He also added that acceleration of logistics will provide an opportunity to increase the supply of Uzbek agricultural products, which ultimately could have a positive effect on hundreds of thousands of workers employed in the industry.

In addition, the parties touched upon the topic of the implementation of the CIS Free Trade Zone Agreement and the abolition of excise taxes. The parties showed interest in further discussion of issues of cross-border e-commerce, transport digitalization, technical regulation and the creation of mutual reinsurance mechanisms in trade, touched upon the anti-dumping investigation procedures.

