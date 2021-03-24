Uzbekistan introduces number of quarantine restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 24

A number of restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19 from April 1, Trend reports citing the commission.

In particular, the number of participants for weddings, funerals and other family events is limited to 100 people.

In addition, when organizing theater, cinema and concert programs it is instructed to:

- ensure the wearing of masks by spectators and service personnel visiting the places where the performances take place;

- limit the number of spectators to 50 percent of the hall’s capacity;

- ensure the observance of the distance between the spectator seats when seating visitors;

- check the temperature of visitors and not let those who have it enter the room;

- the work of trade points in palaces where events are held is suspended (except for the sale of masks and antiseptics);

- in order to raise awareness and take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other viewers, tickets distributed (sold) for entertainment programs should read “Only visit if you are healthy”;

- install special ribbons to streamline the queue in front of the entrances to the halls and exits from the halls

According to the commission, the organizers are responsible for adhering to the quarantine rules in the places where the performances take place.

