Israel eyes scaling up co-op with Uzbekistan to save Aral Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Israel hopes to scale up cooperation with Uzbekistan to save the Aral Sea in order to stop desertification in its basin, Israeli Ambassador to Uzbekistan Zehavit Ben-Hillel told Trend, commenting on the prospects for establishing cooperation with Uzbekistan in ecology.

The ambassador said that Israel has developed technologies, capabilities and expertise that can significantly help the world reduce biodiversity loss and move towards recovery and renewal.

According to the information, 90 percent of wastewater in Israel is treated, while 80 percent of wastewater worldwide is discharged into rivers and oceans, causing severe pollution that damages flora and fauna.

In addition, treated wastewater in Israel is used in agriculture or to revive drying up rivers and streams, as well as to reduce the large-scale pumping of water from natural sources.

"Israel is pleased to share its experience in these areas with Uzbekistan, which faces many of the same challenges," Ben-Hillel said.

The ambassador also noted that for several years Israel has been working in cooperation with the Aral Sea Rescue Program in order to overcome the consequences of the ecological disaster.

"We hope to scale up our cooperation to save the Aral Sea and introduce more Israeli technology to stop desertification in its basin," the ambassador said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva