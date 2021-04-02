Uzbekistan, Portugal identify promising areas for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Portugal identified such areas as textile, leather, pharmaceutical, construction, agricultural, chemical as promising areas of cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Portugal.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Portugal held online negotiations with the President of AICEP Portugal Global, the Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal, Luis Castro Henriques, which was also attended by the leadership of the Agency for attracting foreign investments under the MIFT (Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade), Trade and Industrial chambers, Uzcharmsanoat Association and other structures of Uzbekistan.

Henriquez noted that there is a huge potential for the development of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres between Portugal and Uzbekistan.

He said that a feature of his company's activities is the preparation of marketing country information through the organization of several economic and technical missions to the country and stressed the readiness of AICEP Portugal Global to prepare relevant documents on Uzbekistan.

It was noted that such areas as textile, leather, pharmaceutical, construction, agricultural, chemical and others were identified as promising areas of cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on the tourism industry, taking into account the rich experience of Portugal in attracting foreign tourists and the huge potential of Uzbekistan in this area.

The representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in Portugal Tiago Patricio noted that for more than 10 years of work with our country, he was convinced of the reliability of the Uzbek partners.

He stressed that the parties are actively pursuing trade ties in the textile and leather industries and expressed their readiness to assist in organizing economic events with the participation of Uzbek companies in Portugal.

AICEP Portugal Global is a government organization dedicated to promoting Portuguese business. The agency promotes the search for business partners and the establishment of international cooperation. The company is actively present in Europe, Africa and Latin America, and also has its representative offices in Russia, India, Turkey and other countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva