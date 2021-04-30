Uzbekistan to begin second stage of COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The second stage of COVID-19 vaccination in Uzbekistan will start on May 1, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of innovative development of Uzbekistan.

It was reported that at the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

According to the ministry, journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants will be vaccinated at the second stage.

It is noted that over 640,000 Uzbeks have received the coronavirus vaccine as of April 30. Vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

Earlier it was reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 30 in Uzbekistan increased to 90,808.

To date, 87,067 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 649 have died.

At the moment, 3,092 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

---

