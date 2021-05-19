UN to support activities aimed at improving environmental situation in Aral Sea region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

The UN General Assembly will support regional events and initiatives aimed at improving the environmental, social, economic and demographic situation in the Aral Sea region, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that a special resolution on declaring the Aral Sea region a zone of environmental innovations and technologies proposed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was unanimously adopted at the plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the ministry, about 60 states co-sponsored the resolution, in which the UN General Assembly declares its support for regional events and initiatives aimed at improving the environmental, social, economic and demographic situation in the Aral Sea region.

The document refers to the promotion of research and advisory activities for the restoration and improvement of the environment, the conservation of natural resources and the improvement of the quality of life of the people of the region.

Also, the resolution emphasizes the importance of enhancing regional cooperation in the implementation of joint measures to overcome the consequences of the Aral Sea crisis and stabilize the ecological situation in the region.

In addition, the General Assembly calls on all stakeholders to conduct joint interdisciplinary research, develop and introduce environmentally friendly technologies, promote sustainable inclusive and environmentally sustainable economic growth and the use of energy and water-saving technologies.

The document also reflects UN support for the creation of the Aral Sea International Innovation Center under the President of Uzbekistan and the establishment under the auspices of the UN of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea region.

Uzbek Foreign Ministry noted that the Aral Sea region became the first region to which the General Assembly granted the status of a zone of environmental innovations and technologies.

According to the information, for the first time, the president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the initiative to declare the Aral Sea region a zone of environmental innovations and technologies at a meeting of the heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in August 2018.

He noted that this decision will help the joint efforts of the countries of the region to create conditions for attracting foreign investment in the development and implementation of environmentally friendly technologies, the integrated implementation of the principles of a ‘green’ economy, environmentally friendly, energy and water-saving technologies, prevention of desertification and environmental migration; development of ecotourism and implementation of other measures.

