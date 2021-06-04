EBRD to open representative office in Uzbekistan’s Urgench

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jurgen Rigterink will hold the opening ceremony of the new regional office of the EBRD in Urgench city of Khorezm region in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the bank.

It is reported that a delegation from the EBRD, led by First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink, will visit Uzbekistan on June 7-9.

The delegation will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Jamshid Kuchkarov in Tashkent. Also, the new EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia, Zsuzhanna Hargitai, will join the meetings.

During the visit, Jurgen Rigterink will hold the opening ceremony of the new EBRD regional office in Urgench. It is noted that at the moment the bank has two offices in Uzbekistan - in Tashkent and in the Andijan region.

In addition, Rigterink will sign project agreements in infrastructure and the financial sector and launch several initiatives that will promote environmentally sound measures and help Uzbekistan achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Also, the first vice president of the EBRD will meet with the senior management of the EBRD's business partners in Uzbekistan, major international investors, and local representatives of international financial institutions.

According to the information, to date, the EBRD has invested more than two billion euros in the economy of Uzbekistan in the framework of 92 projects.

