Uzbekistan temporarily closes border with Afghanistan due to COVID-19 spread

Uzbekistan’s Special Republican Commission for the preparation of the Program of Measures to Prevent the Import and Spread of Coronavirus decided to suspend the movement of citizens across the Uzbek-Afghan border, taking into account the aggravation of the epidemiological situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek health ministry.

According to the ministry, at the same time, the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Afghanistan was suspended, as well as the acceptance of visa applications from travel companies.

It is reported that the following categories of citizens and vehicles are allowed to move through Termez-Avtodorozhniy border checkpoint at the border between the two countries:

employees of diplomatic missions, consular offices and international organizations and members of their families;

drivers carrying out international cargo transportation;

citizens of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan returning home.

It is noted that citizens of Uzbekistan who test positive for coronavirus infection will be sent for treatment to special clinics.

In addition, foreign citizens who test positive for coronavirus infection will not be allowed to enter Uzbekistan.

Узбекистан временно закрыл границу с Афганистаном из-за распространения коронавируса в этой стране, сообщает корреспондент Podrobno.uz со ссылкой на Минздрав.

Специальная республиканская комиссия приняла решение приостановить движение граждан через узбекско-афганскую границу с учетом обострения эпидемиологической ситуации в этой стране. Одновременно приостанавливается выдача туристических виз гражданам Афганистана, а также прием визовых заявок от туристических фирм.

Через пограничный пункт пропуска "Термез-автодорожный" разрешается движение следующих категорий граждан и транспортных средств:

сотрудникам дипломатических представительств, консульских учреждений и международных организаций и членам их семей;

водителям, осуществляющим международные грузовые перевозки;

гражданам Узбекистана и Афганистана, возвращающимся на Родину.

Граждане Узбекистана, у которых будет выявлен положительный результат на коронавирусную инфекцию, будут направляться на лечение в специальные клиники.

Иностранные граждане, у которых выявлен положительный результат на коронавирусную инфекцию, на территорию Узбекистана допускаться не будут.