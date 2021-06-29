Uzbekistan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan receives another one million doses of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 coronavirus vaccine from China, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, as of June 29, Uzbekistan has received six batches of the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine, which was created jointly with Uzbek experts.

It is reported that as a result, Uzbekistan's reserves of vaccines against coronavirus reached 6.4 million doses. At the same time, 3.4 million doses of vaccines have been used for vaccination in the country.

In addition, it is expected that on June 30, another one million doses of the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine will be delivered from China to Uzbekistan.

Moreover, Uzbekistan received 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine and 240,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

A massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began in Uzbekistan on April 1. Until the beginning of summer, the authorities planned to vaccinate about four million citizens (more than 11.5 percent of the population) and seven million (about 20 percent of the country's population) - by the end of the year.

