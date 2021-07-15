UN Regional Center supports Central Asia's efforts to strengthen regional peace and security – UNRCCA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will continue to support important regional initiatives, as well as efforts of all Central Asian states to strengthen regional peace and security, the head of UNRCCA Natalia Gherman during the opening ceremony of the International Institute of Central Asia held on July 15 in Tashkent, Trend reports.

“UNRCCA welcomes the positive dynamics of regional cooperation, culminating in the annual consultative meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia and final joint statements as a compass for the international community in building relationships with the region,” Gherman said.

In this regard, the important role of think tanks in promoting joint efforts of the countries of the region to ensure sustainable development was noted.

In addition, Gherman expressed hope that the establishment of will serve the interests of all countries in the region and will become a platform uniting the expert community of Central Asia.

During the opening ceremony of the institute, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov, stressed that the creation of the reflects an important trend in the development of international relations - the increasing importance of regional political and economic processes.

"The main area of scientific and practical activity of this research center is the study of regional processes and international relations associated with Central Asia - the main foreign policy priority of our country," he said.

Also, Kamilov added that the institute is designed to promote the establishment and strengthening of close international cooperation, especially between research centers of the Central Asian region.

