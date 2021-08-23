Uzbekistan’s president to take part in CSTO summit on situation in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part as a guest in the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) summit on the situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

“Taking into account the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as in order to better familiarize themselves with the measures taken by the closest partner countries and immediate neighbors in the region in terms of responding to possible security challenges and threats, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part as a guest in the extraordinary summit heads of state of the CSTO, which will be held on August 23, 2021, in the format of a video conference,” Uzbek foreign ministry said.

The CSTO Collective Security Council will hold an extraordinary online session on the Afghan issue on Monday.

The meeting will be chaired by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva