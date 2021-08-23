Uzbekistan's 7M2021 electric cars import increases
In January - July 2021, 432 electric cars were imported to Uzbekistan from abroad, the State Committee on Statistics said, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
The organization said that this is 364 more than in the same period of last year.
Electric vehicles imported to Uzbekistan in January - July 2021 (by country): China – 38, Turkey – 24,USA – 6, Korea – 5, Germany – 4, Lithuania – 1, Spain – 1, Russia – 1, Hong Kong – 1, UAE – 1.
