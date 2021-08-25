Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 25

Uzbekistan 25 August 2021
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Over the past day, 834 new patients with COVID-19 have been identified in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

The total number of registered cases is 151,517 people.

In particular, in Tashkent, coronavirus was detected in 237 people, 85 in Karakalpakstan, 38 in the Andijan region, 19 in the Bukhara region, 35 in the Jizzakh region, 17 in Kashkadarya region, 15 in the Navoi region, 23 in the Namangan region, 86 in the Samarkand region and 33 people got COVID-19 in Surkhandarya region.

In addition, in the Syrdarya region, COVID-19 was found in 24 people, in the Fergana region - 78, in the Khorezm region - 25, and in the Tashkent region - 119.

The total number of people recovered from coronavirus in the country has reached 144,304, or 95 percent of the total number of cases.

Eight new deaths from the coronavirus have been confirmed. The total number of deaths has reached 1,043.

Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert
