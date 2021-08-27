Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

During a telephone conversation on August 27 Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his sincere condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in connection with the tragic incident in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region, which led to human casualties, Trend reports.

The President of Uzbekistan announced his readiness to provide assistance to the Kazakh side in eliminating the consequences of the emergency.

The heads of state also discussed topical issues of Uzbek-Kazakh relations, noting the positive dynamics of the development of multifaceted cooperation. The importance of promoting joint cooperation projects in the field of trade, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism, cultural and humanitarian exchange programs was noted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev exchanged views on the regional agenda. The discussion focused on the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders of the two countries intend to continue close interaction on security issues in Central Asia.