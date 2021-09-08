Uzbekistan welcomes creation of interim government in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The Uzbek government welcomes the creation of an interim government in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On September 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan issued a corresponding statement.

On September 7, 2021, the Taliban movement announced the new composition of the provisional government of Afghanistan. Mohammad Hasan Akhund became the acting prime minister.

“Uzbekistan welcomes the creation of an interim government in Afghanistan. We hope that this decision will become the beginning of achieving broad national accord, establishing sustainable peace and stability in this country,” the statement notes.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its readiness to develop constructive dialogue and practical interaction with the new state bodies of Afghanistan.

