Uzbekistan develops draft law to increase foreign investments

Uzbekistan 15 November 2021 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan develops draft law to increase foreign investments
Winter tourist centers in Azerbaijan to introduce new services, attractions
Winter tourist centers in Azerbaijan to introduce new services, attractions
Galt &amp; Taggart shares overview of Georgia's tourism sector
Galt & Taggart shares overview of Georgia's tourism sector
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
TOP 5 countries that import polyethylene from Uzbekistan in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 19:25
Kazakh PM unveils plans to increase export volume of agricultural products Kazakhstan 19:25
PM discloses sectors of tourism to be actively developed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 19:23
Price indexes of financial and industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.15 Uzbekistan 19:09
Iran's IRENEX shares data on sales of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company in energy exchange Oil&Gas 19:07
Uzbekistan reveals leading regions in production of agricultural products Uzbekistan 19:07
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district dies in mine explosion Society 19:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 16 Oil&Gas 18:13
Georgia joins EU COVID-19 certificate system Georgia 18:12
UK MPs discuss assistance to Azerbaijan for mine clearing in liberated areas Politics 18:01
Uzbekistan develops draft law to increase foreign investments Uzbekistan 18:00
Exports growth to contribute to Georgia’s economic growth – minister Georgia 17:59
Nakhchivan may join int’l transit projects in case of creation of land route with Azerbaijan – expert Economy 17:57
Israel to accept Russian tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V in December Israel 17:56
Azerbaijani FM, NATO Deputy Sec-Gen discuss partnership issues at NATO headquarters (PHOTO) Politics 17:55
Iran's relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey are deeper than neighborly relations – Iranian president Politics 17:53
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 17:43
Iran to expand transportation ties with neighboring countries Transport 17:39
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC Economy 17:30
Iran's Rasht-Astara railway - one of important railway projects in North-South Corridor Transport 17:26
Azerbaijan reveals number of members of martyr families applied to unified coordination centers Society 17:24
Tesla shares slip after heavy week of losses US 17:20
Gazprom reports daily records of gas withdrawals from European UGS Europe 17:16
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 15 Uzbekistan 17:16
Agricultural production in Uzbekistan grows dramatically Uzbekistan 17:16
In Russia 295,000 hospital beds prepared for COVID patients Russia 16:55
Amount of money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Georgia 16:55
All responsibility for current tension lies directly with military-political leadership of Armenia – MFA Politics 16:54
Money transfers to Georgia increase Georgia 16:53
Kazakhstan to consider bill on republican budget for 2022-2024 Kazakhstan 16:50
Iran, Turkmenistan to expand scientific-educational co-op Business 16:50
Number of industrial enterprises launched in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province up Business 16:43
Turkmenistan discloses export transactions at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Turkmenistan 16:41
Georgia to receive financing under EU development program Georgia 16:34
Kazakhstan unveils priority spheres of development of agro-industrial complex Kazakhstan 16:33
Iran launches shipping lines in Caspian Sea to Russian and Kazakh ports Transport 16:30
Cargo transport by all means of transport up in Kazakhstan Transport 16:25
“Digital Silk Way” project presented at international conference “Turkmentel 2021” (PHOTO) Economy 16:13
Azerbaijan shares update on mine clearance work in its liberated territories Society 16:12
Main part of goods from Iran’s Sistan & Baluchestan Province exported to Pakistan Business 16:11
Iran intends to increase transit of goods by trucks - Iranian official Transport 16:10
Iran and Brazil trade is consistent - Import Federation Business 16:10
Liberman sees housing prices up 11% this year Israel 16:06
Kyrgyzstan significantly increases trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 16:05
SOCAR reacts to reports about alleged purchase of TUPRAS assets Oil&Gas 16:00
MOL Group reduces capex in exploration & production Oil&Gas 15:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 15:49
Turkey interested to co-op with Iran in "3+3" format - Cavusoglu Politics 15:49
Georgian government discusses attracting investments Georgia 15:48
Iran resumes activity of industrial enterprises in Hormozgan Province Business 15:47
Avishai Cohen trio to perform at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center (VIDEO) Society 15:46
“Karabakh – Winter Wonderland”: NARGIS Publishing House Opens a New Exhibition (PHOTO) Society 15:42
MOL Group sees significant increase in net sales revenue Oil&Gas 15:41
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 15 Society 15:28
Revenues from Georgian wine sales to boost by 2030 - Georgian National Wine Agency Georgia 15:28
Kazakhstan reports decrease in annual agriculture goods output Business 15:27
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 15:11
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil's revenues up Kazakhstan 14:54
LUKOIL eyes more share in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 14:53
Russia detects 38,420 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:48
Germany’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran unveils amount of machine-made carpet exports Business 14:35
Iran's sees jump in oil exports Oil&Gas 14:21
Putin, al-Sisi stress importance of coordination of steps for settling Middle East crises Russia 14:19
Iran, Belarus to develop agricultural co-op Business 14:15
Iran's domestic auto price increases Business 14:10
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange ends Sunday on high note Finance 14:09
It is necessary to hold unbiased investigation of Armenian terrorist attack in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti - expert Politics 13:51
Iran's exports of food items declines Business 13:48
Iran eyes export of electricity to Europe Oil&Gas 13:47
Iran sees surge in registration for affordable housing plan Business 13:43
Iran household gas consumption increases Oil&Gas 13:37
Iran, Belarus improve agricultural ties Business 13:35
Iran, Kyrgystan to strengthen trade relations Business 13:33
Iran's TEDPIX begins new week with downward trend Finance 13:27
New defense minister appointed in Armenia Armenia 13:25
Iran returns to Vienna negotiations with pragmatic and result-oriented approach - FM Nuclear Program 13:25
Iranian MP discusses Vienna talks Nuclear Program 13:22
Iran sees increase auto production Business 13:20
Iran revives water projects in Isfahan Province Oil&Gas 13:18
Iran invites knowledge-based companies to join housing construction - minister Construction 13:14
Foreign investors to be informed on capabilities of Azerbaijani enterprises - MUSIAD Business 13:11
Purpose of Armenian terrorist attack in Dashalti was to provoke firefight - Russian military expert Politics 13:10
IBF forum in Baku to discuss crucial investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey - SMBDA's chief Economy 13:04
Baku Higher Oil School hosts regular meeting of ‘Establishment of Rectors' Conference in Azerbaijan’ project (PHOTO) Society 13:01
Revived Shusha is center that glorified Azerbaijan - Russian military expert Politics 13:01
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover shows increase in 10M2021 Georgia 12:42
Iran’s IAC shares data on activities of airports in Ardabil Province Transport 12:40
We saw how quickly Azerbaijan patches war wounds - Russian military expert Politics 12:37
Trump reaches $375M deal to sell DC hotel US 12:35
Azerbaijan's forces should be more involved in ensuring security of Lachin corridor - Russian analyst Politics 12:34
Turkey interested in uniting efforts with Azerbaijan in agriculture sector - MUSIAD's head Economy 12:28
Photos taken in Karabakh belong to new advertisement of Bakcell – VIDEO Society 12:27
Gas prices in Europe surpass $950 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:27
Armenian troops provoking Azerbaijan again, open fire in direction of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:25
Now it is necessary to look ahead to reach settlement in South Caucasus - Russian expert (PHOTO) Politics 12:18
Eurostat reveals data on Czechia's import of petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:15
Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries Business 12:14
Kazakhstan's coal mining company opens tender to purchase trucks Tenders 12:14
TBC Capital shares forecast on national currency rate in Georgia Georgia 12:12
All news