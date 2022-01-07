Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 6, 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 251 new COVID-19 cases on January 6, 2022, with 93 patients recovering from the disease, and 3 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 120 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 47 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 9 people in the Andijan region, 4 people in Bukhara region, 8 people in the Jizzakh region,3 people in Navoi, 3 people in Namangan region, 36 people in Samarkand region, 1 person in Syrdarya, 5 people in the Fergana region and 12 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 199,758 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 196,851 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 98 percent.