Uzbekistan’s GDP grew by 7.4% in 2021 – President

On January 15, Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on the priority tasks of organizing a new mahallabay work system and ensuring employment of the population this year, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During the meeting, the president said that as a result of reforms and the work done in mahallas (neighborhoods), as well as due to the development of entrepreneurship, Uzbekistan’s GDP increased by 7.4% last year.

In the regions, 100 thousand new entrepreneurs have started their work. The number of self-employed citizens reached 1.2 million.

As a result of work in the context of mahallas, 583 thousand families, which were included in the “iron notebook” (special registry), were provided with a constant income.

“We have announced 2022 as the Year of Ensuring Human Interests and Mahalla Development. Based on this, there should be cardinal changes in all mahallas this year,” Mirziyoyev said.