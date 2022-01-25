Uzbekistan resumes operation of its airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has resumed operation of its airports, Trend reports referring to Uzbekistan Airports Company.

According to the company, the airport of the capital of Uzbekistan is currently operates only for receiving flights.

All regional airports of the country began to accept and issue flights.

Previously, it was reported that operation of airports in Uzbekistan has been suspended due to power outages.