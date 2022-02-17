Uzbekistan shares data on export of copper and products from it for 11M2021

Uzbekistan 17 February 2022
Uzbekistan shares data on export of copper and products from it for 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has exported copper and products from it from January through November 2021 in amount of $121.9 million, which is an increase of 84.8 percent compared to the beginning of the year ($65.9 million),Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, the country exported ferrous metals in amount of $13.6 million, which is an increase of 51 percent compared to the beginning of 2021 ($9 million).

Exports of ferrous metal products in 11 months of 2021 amounted to $6 million, which is an increase of 72.4 percent compared to the beginning of the year ($3.4 million).

From January through November 2021, Uzbek exports of aluminum and products from it amounted to $4.5 million.

Exports of zinc and products from it increased by 2.23 times compared to January 2021 ($8.5 million), reaching $19.2 million.

