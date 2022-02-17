Uzbekistan shares data on export of copper and products from it for 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has exported copper and products from it from January through November 2021 in amount of $121.9 million, which is an increase of 84.8 percent compared to the beginning of the year ($65.9 million),Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, the country exported ferrous metals in amount of $13.6 million, which is an increase of 51 percent compared to the beginning of 2021 ($9 million).

Exports of ferrous metal products in 11 months of 2021 amounted to $6 million, which is an increase of 72.4 percent compared to the beginning of the year ($3.4 million).

From January through November 2021, Uzbek exports of aluminum and products from it amounted to $4.5 million.

Exports of zinc and products from it increased by 2.23 times compared to January 2021 ($8.5 million), reaching $19.2 million.

---

