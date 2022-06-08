Uzbekistan considers issues of further dev't of multifaceted co-op with OSCE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan considered issues of further development of multifaceted cooperation with OSCE, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

In this regard, on June 3, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the current chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau.

During the meeting, such priorities as strengthening the practical interaction of the state with all institutions of this authoritative international structure, expanding expert support for democratic reforms, including constitutional reform, and deepening cooperation through the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization were mentioned.

Special attention is paid to the promotion of projects in the field of "green" development, digitalization, poverty reduction through the creation of jobs and support for business initiatives, the implementation of important environmental measures, including in the Aral Sea region.

An exchange of views also took place on issues of international politics, including the development of multilateral relations with the European Union, the promotion of peace and socio-economic reconstruction in Afghanistan.