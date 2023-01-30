Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Milan, Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the resumption of regular flights from Tashkent to Milan and Paris, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the source, on March 28, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways plans to resume flights on the Tashkent - Milan - Tashkent route.

The cost of an economy class ticket starts from 4.39 million soums ($386), while tickets for business class cost 6.08 million soums ($535).

Meanwhile, the company will resume flights from Tashkent to the French capital city Paris on March 31. Flights will be operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The cost of an economy class ticket on the Tashkent - Parish - Tashkent route starts from 4.31 million soums ($379), while tickets for the business class cost 6.3 million soums ($557).

Earlier in January, Uzbekistan Airways resumed the flight after a three-year pause on the Tashkent- Beijing -Tashkent route.