Uzbekistan discloses number of enterprises with foreign capital

Uzbekistan Materials 22 March 2023 08:05 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The number of companies with foreign capital operating in Uzbekistan amounted to 13,161, as of March 1, 2023, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee.

According to statistics, from the total share of enterprises with foreign capital, some 5,247 are managed jointly with Uzbekistan.

Uzbek State Statistics Committee says that the largest number of enterprises in Uzbekistan in the reporting period was created by the following countries: Russia – 2,835; Türkiye – 1,806; China – 1,763; Kazakhstan – 988; South Korea – 748.

The number of enterprises operating with the participation of foreign capital, by sector:

Sector

Quantity

Trade

4,720

Industry

4,237

Construction

1,227

Information and communication

764

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries

745

Accommodation and catering services

627

Transportation and storage

460

Healthcare and social services

218

Other areas

2,483

Total:

13,161

Meanwhile, over the past year, the number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan has slightly decreased. As of March 1, 2022, this figure amounted to 13,531 - a decrease of 2.7 percent year-on-year.

