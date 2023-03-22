Uzbekistan discloses number of enterprises with foreign capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The number of companies with foreign capital operating in Uzbekistan amounted to 13,161, as of March 1, 2023, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee.

According to statistics, from the total share of enterprises with foreign capital, some 5,247 are managed jointly with Uzbekistan.

Uzbek State Statistics Committee says that the largest number of enterprises in Uzbekistan in the reporting period was created by the following countries: Russia – 2,835; Türkiye – 1,806; China – 1,763; Kazakhstan – 988; South Korea – 748.

The number of enterprises operating with the participation of foreign capital, by sector:

Sector Quantity Trade 4,720 Industry 4,237 Construction 1,227 Information and communication 764 Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries 745 Accommodation and catering services 627 Transportation and storage 460 Healthcare and social services 218 Other areas 2,483 Total: 13,161

Meanwhile, over the past year, the number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan has slightly decreased. As of March 1, 2022, this figure amounted to 13,531 - a decrease of 2.7 percent year-on-year.