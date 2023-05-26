Large enterprises in Uzbekistan boost motor gasoline production by third

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Large enterprises in Uzbekistan increased production of motor gasoline from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

According to the provided data, large enterprises of Uzbekistan produced 504,600 tons of motor gasoline in the reporting period.

The figure increased by 32 percent compared to the corresponding months of 2022.

As evidenced from the statistical data, in April 2023, large enterprises of Uzbekistan produced 119,300 tons of gasoline.

Earlier, on May 11, 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed to establish a reserve of gasoline and diesel fuel in the country during a meeting on energy supply matters.

During the meeting, it was mentioned that credits will be allocated to replenish the working capital of fuel importers.

Uzbekistan’s enterprises produced 1.26 million tons of gasoline in 2022, marking an 11.5 percent increase compared to 2021. Also, some 800,100 tons of diesel fuel, with a 5.9 percent increase year-on-year, were produced in the country last year.