BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power will visit Uzbekistan on October 23-24, Trend reports.

She will hold the first Ministerial meeting on regional cooperation in the C5+1 format.

Since 2015, the C5+1 format has been the US government's primary diplomatic platform for engagement with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.