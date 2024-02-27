Uzbekistan to transfer some airports to private management, modernize them

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan will transfer Bukhara, Namangan, Urgench, and Andijan airports to private management and modernize them, Trend reports.

This was announced at a presentation where Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was familiarized with measures on the transformation of state-owned enterprises in the aviation sector on February 22.

The Uzbekistan 2030 strategy plans to quadruple the number of air transports. For this purpose, the annual growth rate in the industry should be at least 20 percent. This requires systemic work in infrastructure, management, prices, and quality.

Uzbekistan plans to cut costs in the industry by 20 percent. Old airplanes with high fuel consumption will be sold, and modern fuel-efficient aircraft will be purchased. A significant reduction in fuel consumption will be achieved by selecting optimal flight routes for 72 destinations. Unused and unprofitable assets will be put up for sale.

The presentation reviewed the plans for the current year to accelerate the transformation processes at Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports, expand services, and increase revenues.

In particular, the process of obtaining an international credit rating for the national airline and its entry into the IPO will begin.