Uzbekistan and Egyptian investor plan to construct tourist complex in Samarkand

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and the founder of the Uzbek-Egyptian Arab Nihol Investors joint venture, businessman Ahmed Zeidan, discussed the project of the construction of a tourist complex, Trend reports.

A tourist complex worth $100 million is planned to be constructed on 42 hectares of land in the foothills of Urgut district in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region. The Egyptian investor expressed high interest in participating in this project.

During the first stage of the project, it is planned to construct a ropeway worth $18 million; the second stage is the construction of a modern hotel for 100 beds worth $32 million; and the third stage is the construction of a sanatorium for 100 beds worth $50 million. Another 1,000 hectares of land will be required for the full realization of the project. Investors from abroad, including Egypt and Oman, will be attracted to the project. The project will create 500 new permanent jobs.

The sides discussed matters related to the project and additional proposals from the foreign investor.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize regular communication between the investor and official organizations and departments of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, another Egyptian Arma company is interested in establishing cooperation with Uzbekistan’s companies and producers.

the company noted that it pays special attention to increasing exports of its products abroad, entering new markets and expanding the number of foreign partners. At the same time, the company is interested in the markets of Central Asian countries, primarily Uzbekistan.

An agreement was signed to establish links with Uzbekistani firms.