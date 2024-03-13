Uzbekistan reveals number of newly established enterprises, organizations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. The number of newly established enterprises and organizations in Uzbekistan amounted to 6,160 in January 2024, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the percentage of newly established enterprises and organizations to the total number of operating ones made 1.3 percent for January 2024.

In the regional context, the highest level of newly established enterprises and organizations is observed in the city of Tashkent (1,549), Ferghana (553) and Tashkent (551) regions.

In terms of sectors, the highest level was demonstrated by trade - 2,443, industry - 776 and accommodation and catering services - 559. Other types of economic activities reached more than 946.

Meanwhile, the number of newly established enterprises and organizations in Uzbekistan amounted to 6,075 in 2023. The percentage of newly established enterprises and organizations to the total number of operating ones made 1.1 percent.

Moreover, a total of 14,199 units of enterprises and organizations with participation of foreign investments are operating in Uzbekistan as of February 1, 2024.