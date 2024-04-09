Uzbekistan's gold, foreign exchange reserves grow

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan's gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled $34.19 billion in March 2024, Trend reports.

According to data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, this indicator is up by $2 billion over the month.

The majority of reserves are held in gold, totaling $25.3 billion. Gold reserves declined by 11.5 million troy ounces over the month.

According to the new figures, foreign currency assets totaled $8.2 billion in March.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan's deposits with foreign central banks and the International Monetary Fund declined to $338.8 million.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled $32.1 billion in February 2024.

According to data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the majority of reserves are held in gold, totaling $24.09 billion. Gold reserves declined by 11.9 million troy ounces over the month. In monetary terms, this figure came to $829.1 million.

Foreign currency assets totaled $7.5 billion in February.