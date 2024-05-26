Uzbekistan's trade turnover with France increases over past half-decade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with France amounted to $984.7 million in 2023, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by 190 percent year-on-year ($339.5 million in 2022).

Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and France totaled $280.2 million in 2021 and $221.4 million in 2020. This indicator amounted to $345.7 million in 2019.

In total, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with France reached $2.1 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

The total volume of exports from Uzbekistan to France amounted to $775.6 million, while imports reached $1.3 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with France reached $337.1 million from January through March 2024. This figure is 63 percent higher year-on-year ($206.8 million in January–March 2023).

France ranked sixth among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.