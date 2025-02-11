Uzbekistan, International Advisory Council discuss dev't of mutually beneficial co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and the International Advisory Council discussed the development of mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the group of experts from the International Advisory Council, consisting of Alfred Gusenbauer, Aleksander Kwaśniewski, and Štefan Füle.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed issues of expert support for the implementation of Uzbekistan's reform strategy and expansion of multifaceted cooperation with the countries and institutions of the European Union.

The parties stressed the importance of practical cooperation in introducing best international practices, as well as attracting technologies and investments for the modernization of Uzbekistan's economic sectors.

Furthermore, international and regional agendas were discussed during the exchange of views, in particular in preparation for the upcoming EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand.