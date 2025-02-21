Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 21 February 2025 14:38 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Russia advance diplomatic ties with high-level discussions
Photo: Uzbek president's press office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, discussed current issues regarding the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations, comprehensive strategic partnership, and alliance, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders reviewed the results of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the Russian President's state visit to Uzbekistan last May, within the framework of the “road map” approved by the leaders.

The parties noted the fruitful contacts and exchanges taking place at various levels. Special attention was paid to ensuring dynamic growth of key indicators of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as support for industrial cooperation projects in the regions of both countries.

The expanding humanitarian interaction, primarily in the fields of culture, art, science, education (including the training of engineering personnel), healthcare, and sports, was also noted with great satisfaction.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia also exchanged views on international issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming events.

