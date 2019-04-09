Iran rejects US claims regarding non-sanctioned food sector

9 April 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, April 9

Trend:

Iran's Agricultural Jihad minister Mahmoud Hojjati said that the US sanctions on Iran have been implemented in all sectors, including food.

“The US with its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA did not allow Iran to get food for the revenues gained from oil exports," he said, Trend reports via the official website of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad.

“Iran's commitment to nuclear deal demonstrates the goodwill of our country to the international community,” he said. "Some countries, like the United States, are seeking to maintain their domination over the world's food supplies, even if this is at the expense of the destruction of the environment.”

Referring the importance of self-reliance on food production, he mentioned Japan that relies on production of its own food.

He went on to say that development of oilseed rape and rapeseed oil production programs is under way in Iran, adding that it is vital for the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Direct flights open from Tehran to Caracas
Iran 09:37
Iran’s Araz Free Trade and Industrial Zone attracts $540M of local investment
Economy 09:30
Iran looks to open new trade offices, access "500-million population market"
Economy 09:27
Iran's parliament ratifies financial transparency law for semi-state owned companies`
Iran 09:22
U.S. judge halts Trump policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico
US 08:34
Iran, Iraq working on converting preferential trade to free trade
Economy 08:08
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 9
Finance 10:39
Gold, silver prices keep rising in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:34
Greece, Bulgaria agree to work on updated schedule of IGB
Oil&Gas 10:33
Tender on construction of pipe plant extended in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:33
World Energy Council interested in expansion of co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 10:06
Four factors putting upward pressure on oil prices
Oil&Gas 09:56
Erdogan hopes Turkey switches to trade in national currencies with Russia
Turkey 09:52
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijani state agencies increase
ICT 09:41
IEA expert: Azerbaijan’s oil output to see modest declines in next five years
Oil&Gas 09:37