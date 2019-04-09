Iran rejects US claims regarding non-sanctioned food sector

Tehran, Iran, April 9

Trend:

Iran's Agricultural Jihad minister Mahmoud Hojjati said that the US sanctions on Iran have been implemented in all sectors, including food.

“The US with its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA did not allow Iran to get food for the revenues gained from oil exports," he said, Trend reports via the official website of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad.

“Iran's commitment to nuclear deal demonstrates the goodwill of our country to the international community,” he said. "Some countries, like the United States, are seeking to maintain their domination over the world's food supplies, even if this is at the expense of the destruction of the environment.”

Referring the importance of self-reliance on food production, he mentioned Japan that relies on production of its own food.

He went on to say that development of oilseed rape and rapeseed oil production programs is under way in Iran, adding that it is vital for the country.

