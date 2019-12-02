Expert: Deaths of tens of thousands linked to air pollution in Iran

2 December 2019 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 2

Trend:

Schools and universities in Tehran were closed due to heavy air pollution in Iran, which in turn caused deaths of some 27,000 people, an expert on energy issues Javad Noferesti told IRNA, Trend reports.

"Of those people, some 6,000-7,000 were in Tehran," Noferesti said.

He added that what is currently causing heavy air pollution in Iran is related to old vehicles, especially trucks and buses.

“Two weeks ago, the head of the city council announced that the government hasn't invested anything in renewal of transportation vehicles in the last six years. The government has to purchase some 2,000 new buses, but nothing has been bought yet," he said.

Noferesti said that in order to tackle the pollution issue, some urgent measures need to be implemented, like installing special filters on buses.

"On the other hand, besides buses and trucks, there are more than 2.5 million residential buildings in Tehran with chimneys, the output of which also adds to the pollution," he said.

