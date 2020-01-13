Iranian, Pakistani FMs emphasize de-escalating tensions in Middle East

13 January 2020 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi met in Tehran, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers stressed the importance of de-escalating the tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The sides also discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Tensions around the Persian Gulf have extremely increased in the recent days.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also stressed de-escalation and dialogue as the only solution to rising tensions in the Middle East during his visit to Iran on Jan. 12.

