Several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane in Iran

14 January 2020 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Several people have been arrested in connection with the downing of Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 by the Iranian Air Defense System near Parand city in Iran’s Tehran province on Jan. 8, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said at a press conference, Trend reports with reference to Entekhab news website.

Esmaili added that the interrogation of these individuals and the investigation are ongoing.

The spokesman added that the plane’s black box was sent to France by a team of experts from Iran and Ukraine.

Esmaili said that the issue will be further studied when the black box is read.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

Following the incident, airlines of several countries stopped flights to Iran.

