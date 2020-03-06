Government continues to confront coronavirus spread in Iran's provinces - VP

TEHRAN,Iran, March 6

Trend:

Iran's government is trying to provide all the needed facilities in the regions with regards to fighting the coronavirus spread, Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"In the current sensitive situation, all the forces should be able to handle shortages in every sector," Jahgangiri said during his talk with the governors of Iranian provinces.

He added that individuals who abused the situation and hoarded sanitary items should be punished and provincial officials should implement necessary measures.

Jahangiri advised the people to stay indoors and avoid traveling, as well as stick to regulations of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 3,500 people have been infected, 107 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.