Iran-Pakistan border closed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The border crossing between Iran and Pakistan is closed, said spokesperson for the Iranian Customs Rouhollah Latifi, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to Latifi, firstly, Pakistan announced that Iranian trucks can enter Pakistan.

Latifi added that however, Pakistan does let Iranian trucks to enter its territory from today and only allows Iranian trucks in Pakistan to return to Iran.

Customs official said there are currently 900 trucks on the Iranian border with Pakistan and most of them carry petrochemical, hydrocarbon and liquefied gas products.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 12,729 people have been infected, 611 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,339 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.