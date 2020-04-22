IRGC: Iran looking at the world from space today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

With the launch of a military satellite, Iran is already looking at the world from space, said the commander-in-chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Salami, this means better intelligence an more information for IRGC's defense forces.

Salami added that acquisition of satellite technology further increases Iran's potential and shows that Iran can succeed by relying on its talented professionals.

"The successful launch of the satellite into orbit has further enhanced Iran's defense capabilities," he said.

Salami said that "Nour" satellite can provide strategic values ​​for Iran in the areas of information technology, access to information, information warfare.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched its first ever military satellite called Nour into orbit. A satellite carrier rocket named Qasid launched the satellite from the Markazi desert of Iran on the morning of April 22 to the height of 425 kilometers.