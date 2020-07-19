Goal of Zarif's visit to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral ties, envoys says

Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Saturday that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's trip to Baghdad will take place in line with enhancement of bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Masjedi tweeted late on Saturday that the visit is aimed at promoting strategic relations in all fields between the two countries.

Zarif is scheduled to arrive in Baghdad on Sunday at the head of a high-profile delegation.

During the visit, he will discuss common challenges and taking advantage of opportunities in line with the joint interests.

Zarif is also slated to hold meetings with the Iraqi president, prime minister, his counterpart, and parliament speaker.