Iran to address Ukrainian plane victims' case within days - Judiciary spox

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said case of the victims of Ukrainian plane crash has become finalized and will be settled by the end of the current Iranian calendar month (ending on January 19), Trend reports citing İRNA.

Related research have been made and various work groups have been held. Since it was necessary for Iran to decode the black box, it was analyzed outside Iran and in the presence of Iran's representative, he added.

On Jan 8, 2020, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

Esmaili noted that those citizens who were hurt by US measures can file a complaint in Iranian courts.